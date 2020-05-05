Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $72,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

In other news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $10.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $512.86. 506,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,001. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.14 and a 200-day moving average of $551.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.