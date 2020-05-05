Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,431,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,852,000.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

