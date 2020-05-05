Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 341,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

