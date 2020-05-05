Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 510.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,423 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 538.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 26.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VCV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 1,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,552. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th.

About Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

