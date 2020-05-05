Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of VPV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.95.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

