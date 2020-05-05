Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 3,838,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

