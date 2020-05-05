Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

IQI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,609. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

