Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after buying an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 163,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,941,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

