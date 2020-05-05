Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Position Decreased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of RYT traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.38. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,300. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.96.

