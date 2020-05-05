Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:VLT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

