Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gecina (GECFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF):

4/30/2020 – Gecina had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2020 – Gecina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – Gecina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Gecina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – Gecina was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/15/2020 – Gecina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Gecina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Gecina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Gecina was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Gecina had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gecina stock remained flat at $$129.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Gecina SA has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

