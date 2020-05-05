Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IQIYI (IQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ):

5/2/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

5/1/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

4/25/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – IQIYI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

4/17/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2020 – IQIYI is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – IQIYI is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 2,521,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.68.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. IQIYI’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

