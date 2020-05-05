Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Peugeot (UG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peugeot (EPA: UG) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €15.10 ($17.56) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EPA UG traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €12.90 ($14.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,454,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.73. Peugeot SA has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

