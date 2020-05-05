Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 5th (ASC, BOSS, CHGG, CXO, HFG, JHX, LTC, MAR, OHI, PAGS)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 5th:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southern Company shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry over the past year (+3.6% versus -6.3%). Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, the firm has gradually increased its customer base. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, Southern Company is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, elevated leverage of the firm, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs. While the electric utility holding company’s debt-to-capitalization of 59.8% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. As such, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $183.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Teladoc have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its international expansion, provides it with geographical diversification. A number of acquisitions have driven its inorganic growth. The inclusion of telehealth services in Medicare Advantage is another long-term positive. However, substantial investments made by the company to acquire new clients, build proprietary network of healthcare providers and develop technology platform, will keep expenses elevated. A negative return on equity bothers investors.Teladoc Health’s loss of 40 cents per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents per share, but narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 43 cents per share. This improvement was primarily led by solid demand for its service offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic breakout.”

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $137.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

