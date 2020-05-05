Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Close Brothers Group (CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON: CBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2020 – Close Brothers Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55).

4/24/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/21/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,445 ($19.01).

4/8/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/2/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/2/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/17/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2020 – Close Brothers Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,346 ($17.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,057 ($13.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,041.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,356.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy bought 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,801.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

