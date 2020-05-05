Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI):

5/5/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $49.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

4/30/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

4/17/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Get Eldorado Resorts Inc alerts:

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.