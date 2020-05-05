Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (EPOKY)

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS: EPOKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/24/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/24/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/24/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/24/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/16/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/23/2020 – EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

