Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2020 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of WH stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 282,054 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

