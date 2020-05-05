Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $355.00 to $330.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $349.00 to $332.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $287.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $288.00 to $301.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $295.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $334.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $298.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $347.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/16/2020 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/15/2020 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

4/9/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $368.00 to $334.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $285.00 to $298.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $264.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $370.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $343.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $380.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $340.00 to $280.00.

3/24/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $316.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/18/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $332.00 to $292.00.

3/11/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $375.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $269.26 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.86.

Get Mastercard Inc alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.