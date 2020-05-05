IOST (IOST) 1-Day Volume Tops $33.06 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. IOST has a market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, CoinZest and Upbit. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03752271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008579 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, CoinZest, HitBTC, WazirX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bithumb, BigONE, OKEx, Bitrue, Kucoin, Bitkub, Binance, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, IDAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, BitMax, Livecoin, BitMart, ABCC, IDEX, GOPAX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

