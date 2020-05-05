Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 1,681,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,807. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 530.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

