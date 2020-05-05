IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $25.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $166.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.98.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

