IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.98.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $166.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.