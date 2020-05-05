IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.71 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.70 EPS.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.98.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $166.66.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.