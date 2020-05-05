Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 91,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. 923,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

