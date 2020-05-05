Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $92,639,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,266,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

