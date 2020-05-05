Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.16. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

