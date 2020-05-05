iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,108,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 310,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,111,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

