iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 167,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,570,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $166.09. 7,831,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,494,151. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

