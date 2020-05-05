iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 664.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788,025 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

