iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sandy Spring Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,521,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,871,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

