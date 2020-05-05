iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.54. 4,748,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

