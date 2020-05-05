iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

