iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

