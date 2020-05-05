iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 110,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 495,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $7,395,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 774,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,462. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.