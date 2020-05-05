iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,620 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,988 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

