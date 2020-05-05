iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 612,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,559,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 591,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after buying an additional 258,959 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,513 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.