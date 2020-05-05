iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

