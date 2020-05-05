iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391,955 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 2.88% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $79,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 711,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

