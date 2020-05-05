iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $128.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.