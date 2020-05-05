iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $49,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. 1,439,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

