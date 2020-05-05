iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 1,439,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

