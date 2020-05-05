iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. 1,439,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

