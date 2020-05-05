iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $157.93. The company had a trading volume of 822,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,095. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

