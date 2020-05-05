iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $58,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.06. 77,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,838. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

