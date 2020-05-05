iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after acquiring an additional 108,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.33. 67,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,178. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

