iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

