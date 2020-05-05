iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.58. 31,104,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,007,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.