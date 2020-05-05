iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,655,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 66,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,104,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.