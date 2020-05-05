iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 3.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.19. The stock had a trading volume of 304,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,222. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

